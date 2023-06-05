Police: Drunk man in UW shirt arrested after messing with elk in Snoqualmie

A man was arrested Sunday night after witnesses called 911 to report they saw him messing with elk, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

Sunday night officers responded to the report at the Elk Fields, along Railroad Avenue Southeast.

Officers were told a man in a University of Washington shirt was messing with the elk.

When witnesses called 911, they told officers the man went after them.

One person told officers the man threatened them with a gun.

When officers arrived, the man attempted to leave in a truck.

Once officers noted a bottle of vodka in the truck’s cup holder, he was detained for a DUI investigation.

The man was found to be unarmed.

After an investigation, police determined the man was nearly 3 times the legal limit for alcohol.

He was booked into jail on charges of driving while intoxicated.