Police: Drunken driver causes hit-and-run crash in Altoona

May 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man caused a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 53 in Altoona while driving drunk, police say.

Sean A. Sambell, 39, W3940 Mitchell Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fourth-offense drunken driving and a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.

Sambell returns to court June 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer was sent to a reported hit-and-run crash at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 88.8 on U.S. 53.

The officer arrived to find a vehicle against a guardrail. The sole occupant was alone and sitting on the ground behind the vehicle.

The officer asked the female driver if she was injured or seemed unstable. The woman said she was hit from behind by a car and her vehicle spun out of control, causing an accident. She said the vehicle that hit her was not on scene.

The woman became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Three witnesses told the officer they saw a black BMW swerving and almost driving through the median before hitting a guardrail.

Chippewa County authorities located the suspect vehicle in Lake Hallie and identified the driver as Sambell. There was damage to the front and sides of Sambell's vehicle.

Sambell told authorities he was in Eau Claire earlier in the day. There was a vodka bottle on the floor of his vehicle.

Sambell agreed to perform field sobriety tests but failed to cooperate with the tests.

When asked how much he had to drink, Sambell said "a lot."

A breath test showed Sambell's blood alcohol content was .273, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Sambell was arrested for driving under the influence. He was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for a blood draw.

A check with state Department of Transportation records showed that Sambell has three prior drunken driving convictions in Eau Claire County between September 2004 and March 2010.

If convicted of the felony charge, Sambell could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.