Police: Drunken and erratic driver tries to elude police following hit and run

Mar. 2—EAU CLAIRE — A drunken driver drove erratically following a hit-and-run crash in Eau Claire and eluded police before his eventual arrest, police say.

At the time of the incident, the man was on bond for nine pending criminal cases in two different area counties, police said.

Devon M. Thronson, 28, 3861 North Shore Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of fifth-offense drunken driving, eluding an officer and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Thronson, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Thronson returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were advised of a hit-and-run Friday at Hastings Way and Brackett Avenue. A witness said a black GMC rear ended another vehicle in a turn lane.

The struck vehicle pulled into the CVS parking lot after being hit. But the driver of the black GMC never stopped to make contact with the driver of the struck vehicle.

The witness said the black GMC then ran a red light at Margaret Street and Brackett Avenue, swerved all over the road and hit a snowbank on the Harding Avenue hill.

The witness followed the black GMC to Water Street and continued to give police dispatchers information on its driver's erratic driving.

The witness said the vehicle stopped in the 400 block of Water Street.

A police officer eventually found the vehicle parked at a gas station on Water Street. The officer pulled up to the black GMC and identified the driver as Thronson.

Thronson denied weaving in traffic or rear-ending another vehicle. The officer noticed Thronson's eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. Thronson's cognition and understanding of the officer's questions were delayed.

When the officer stepped away from the black GMC for a moment, Thronson put the vehicle in drive and drove around the officer.

Story continues

The officer got back into his squad car in an attempt to catch Thronson. A second officer was eventually able to stop Thronson again in the 100 block of North Farwell Street.

Thronson was subsequently arrested. He was taken to the Eau Claire Police Department for field sobriety tests, which showed signs of impairment. Thronson was then taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

Thronson was previously convicted of drunken driving twice in September 2012 in Eau Claire County, in October 2013 in Trempealeau County and in October 2013 in Chippewa County.

At the time of his arrest on Friday, Thronson was free on bond for nine pending 2020 or 2021 criminal cases in Chippewa and Trempealeau counties. As a condition of the bonds, Thronson was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of his newest felony charges, Thronson could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.