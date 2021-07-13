Police: Drunken man crashes in EC yard following police pursuit

Jul. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An intoxicated Eau Claire man crashed his vehicle into the backyard of a residence on the city's north side following a high-speed pursuit with police, authorities say.

Andrew J. Miller, 31, 2928 Saturn Ave., was charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunken driving and attempting to flee an officer. Miller is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 5.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper was eastbound on Birch Street near Davis Avenue just after 2 a.m. on July 1 when a dark blue sport utility vehicle rapidly approached his squad car from behind.

Because the vehicle was traveling 15 mph above the posted speed limit, the trooper activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop.

As the trooper approached the vehicle on foot, the driver was looking back at the trooper through his driver's side mirror. The vehicle then rapidly accelerated away from the trooper, who ran back to his squad car to begin a pursuit.

The pursuit continued on Starr Avenue, Redwood Drive and Riverview Drive. The trooper terminated the pursuit when he lost sight of the vehicle on Riverview Drive.

At 2:16 a.m., Eau Claire police were advised of a crash in the backyard of a residence in the 1800 block of Riverview Drive, a short distance from where the trooper was pursuing the vehicle.

The trooper arrived on scene and recognized the vehicle involved in the crash was the same vehicle that had just fled from the traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Miller. Miller had a difficult time unlocking the doors of his vehicle.

The trooper saw a half empty bottle of whiskey by the driver's door handle, an upside down, empty beer can between Miller's legs, and two crushed cans of beer in the vehicle.

Miller's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. The trooper could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Miller.

Story continues

Miller complained of back pain and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Mayo staff told authorities Miller had back and head injuries. Because of the injuries, field sobriety tests were not conducted.

A sample of Miller's blood was taken and mailed to the State Crime Lab.

Miller was previously convicted of drunken driving in November 2012 in Minnesota and in October 2020 and May 2021 in South Carolina.

If convicted of both charges, Miller could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.