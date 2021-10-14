Police: Drunken man makes threats with gun

Oct. 14—MILTON — A Milton man allegedly got drunk and waved a pistol around at a family gathering at the Wynding Brook Golf Course in September, according to charges filed by state police.

James D. Shampanore, 58, of Muddyrun Road, was charged with a felony count of terroristic threats and four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment. The charges were filed by Trooper James Gutierrez, of the state police barracks in Milton, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Gutierrez reported that he responded to Wynding Brook Golf Course, at 201 Harveys Lane, Turbot Township, for a report that Shampanore refused to leave the premises. Shampanore was allegedly drunk and showing off his handgun on Sept. 26.

When police arrived, they removed a black Colt .45 pistol from Shampanore's left inside jacket pocket, police reported.

Witnesses indicated that Shampanore allegedly took out the gun and waved it around in a "careless and reckless manner to show it off" and his actions "caused an inconvenience and disrupted customary operations causing people to leave," police reported.

"Shampanore then began to give a speech in which he began to yell and berate ... the victim," police reported. "Shampanore was then asked to leave the premises by a staff member at which point he refused."

Shampanore does not have a license to carry a concealed firearm, police said.

The name of the victim and the nature of the gathering were not identified in the police report.

Shampanore on Sept. 27 posted $75,000 cash bail through a professional bondsman following an arraignment. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in front of Diehl.