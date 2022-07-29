Police: Drunken NH woman crashed into boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn

A drunken New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday after police say she crashed her car into a boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn.

Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester, is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Martins Ferry Road in Hooksett just before 5 p.m. found a 13-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threating injuries, police said. He was taken to area hospital for evaluation.

An investigation revealed that Panyanouvong veered off the road, struck the boy, hit a utility pole, and traveled another 50 yards before coming to a stop.

Panyanouvong showed signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before she drove, police said.

She is slated to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Aug. 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW