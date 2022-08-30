Police: Drunken prowler told resident he slept in porch, lost cell phone

Aug. 30—When a Titusville woman awoke early Saturday to find an unfamiliar man on her back porch, the drunken man allegedly replied to her screams by saying he had slept in the garage, lost his phone, and was now searching for it, according to Titusville Police Department.

William Scott Franklin, 21, of Titusville subsequently was charged with two felonies and other crimes and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday.

The resident had just woken up when she heard a loud bang and someone on the enclosed back porch of her home in the 100 block of West Walnut Street at about 5:17 a.m. Saturday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Opening the kitchen door, the woman allegedly saw Franklin, and screamed at him, asking why he was on the porch. The woman later told police that Franklin said he was looking for the phone he had lost after sleeping there.

Officers responding moments later first handcuffed Franklin, then found a ladder laying across the grass near the house and an open gate. They also observed damage to various items on the back porch and boot marks on the door leading from the porch to the kitchen, according to the affidavit. Franklin told the police that he had consumed alcohol and said he at first thought he was in New York rather than Titusville.

Franklin faces felony charges for burglary and criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of loitering and prowling at night time. He also faces summary counts of criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .