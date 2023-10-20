Police dug up body to investigate two Milwaukee-area cold case homicides now believed to be related

Two Milwaukee-area cold cases may be connected — and law enforcement may finally have answers to questions about the 1966 murder of 19-year-old Diane Olkwitz and the 1971 murder of 15-year-old Terri Lee Erdmann.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department will provide an update on the two cold case homicide investigations in a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Village of Menomonee Falls’ village boardroom, W156 N8480 Pilgrim Road.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Milwaukee Police Department will also attend the event.

According to a search warrant unsealed Thursday, police dug up the body of a man who died in 2008 to gather his DNA for a possible connection to both cases, WISN 12 News reported.

The two cases had not previously been reported to be linked.

Olkwitz was found lying in a pool of blood at the factory she worked at in Menomonee Falls on the evening of Nov. 3, 1966. She had been stabbed more than 100 times.

Erdmann was found in a field on Milwaukee’s northwest side on June 24, 1971, after having been missing overnight. She had been stabbed dozens of times. Police at the time said her murder was similar to the Olkwitz stabbing.

The locations of Olkwitz’s and Erdmann’s murders are about two miles apart.

Menomonee Falls police have always considered the Olkwitz case an active investigation, but their efforts took on a more determined tone with the advent of DNA technology.

A DNA profile was created from evidence found at the crime scene and entered into CODIS, the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System that looks for matches with convicted killers.

As DNA technology evolved in later years, police kept abreast of updates in hopes of solving the case.

This story will be updated.

