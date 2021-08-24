Police: Dundalk man accused of knocking out 75-year-old who waved at his baby facing attempted murder charge

Aug. 23—A Baltimore County man is accused of punching a 75-year-old and knocking him unconscious after the latter waved to his baby, according to documents filed in Harford County District Court.

Jackie Jamal Benjamin, 33 of Dundalk, is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He remains held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center after his arrest Aug. 18 and subsequent bail review hearing the next day, according to electronic court records.

Harford County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Canton Car Wash at the 3300 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon on Aug. 14 for the report of an assault between customers, according to charging documents filed in District Court. When they arrived, they found Harry Craig Enlow, 75, lying in a pool of blood near the rear of the building.

Enlow was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and diagnosed with two internal brain bleeds, a jaw broken in two places and three fractured ribs, the documents state. The injuries he sustained to his jaw necessitated surgery.

The incident was caught on video, according to the documents, and showed Enlow standing next to a woman and a baby outside the building. Enlow bends down and "appears to be waving and speaking to the infant," before he is approached by a man, later identified as Benjamin. The two talk for a moment, then Benjamin puts his book bag down and they exchange a few more words before he strikes Enlow, according to the documents.

"Mr. Enlow is observed losing consciousness immediately and falling to the ground striking his head on the concrete," the documents state.

Benjamin then left the scene in a red Toyota Corolla, the documents state. Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies were able to link Benjamin to the car to track him down.

The reasons why Benjamin allegedly hit Enlow are "part of the ongoing investigation," Andersen said.

Story continues

A Facebook group sprang up after the incident where people posted positive messages to Enlow, encouraging him to get better soon. Dozens of people have posted to it — some from outside Maryland — and Enlow's family thanked them for their positivity and posted updates about how Enlow is doing.

According to his family's posts on the page, Enlow is expected to make a fully recovery in about six weeks. Attempts to reach the family for comment were unsuccessful.

John Janowich, the public defender representing Benjamin, declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.