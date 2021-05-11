Police: Dunkin' customer, 77, fatally punched by employee

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police said a Dunkin’ store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.

The victim, a man who police did not name, was punched May 4 and died Friday. That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store.

Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.

A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. The Tampa Bay Times reports an autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.

Pujols was jailed Tuesday without bail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a person older than 65, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence. Jail records show a public defender will be appointed to represent him.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister criticised what he called China's "shameless lies" on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying China clearly did not care about Taiwan's people. The United States and the rich-nation Group of Seven (G7) have called for Chinese-claimed but democratically ruled Taiwan to attend the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, which meets from May 24. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such as the WHO because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces not a country.

  • Parents arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth, fentanyl, Indiana cops say

    The couple are expected to face several charges.

  • Brazil Amazon: Illegal miners fire on indigenous group

    Violence in Brazil's Amazon is increasing, with tens of thousands of illegal miners in protected areas.

  • Senate Rules Committee takes up bill on voting access and elections

    The Senate Rules Committee meets today to consider amendments to S.1, the For the People Act, a massive voting and elections bill that Democrats claim is necessary to counter new voting restrictions being pushed by Republicans in multiple states. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the Senate showdown.

  • The #1 Way You're Likely to Die, According to Science

    The leading causes of death in the United States are a rogue's gallery of maladies—cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, last year, COVID-19. But one tops the list. It's heart disease, which was responsible for 23.1 percent of total deaths, or 1 in 4 people. That's 635,260 souls a year. The tragedy is, in many of these cases, the death could have been prevented. What causes heart disease and how can you avoid it, changing your destiny? Read on for 5 quick key takeaways that could save your life, according to science—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and Don't Know It. 1 What is Heart Disease and Why Should You Care? Think of your heart as the engine that powers your body. This engine has vessels called arteries that help blood flow in and out of it. When these arteries become clogged by a substance called plaque, the flow is slowed or blocked entirely. The heart, as a result, stops. Alternately, the plaque can rupture, leading to blood clots. There are other ways your heart could be taxed, too—extra weight, for example, can put pressure on your heart and vessels. Keep reading to see who is most likely to develop heart disease, and how to ensure it doesn't happen to you. 2 Who is Most Likely to Die of Heart Disease? Men, smokers, those overweight or obese, anyone with a family history of heart diseas and folks over 55 are the most likely to die from heart disease. You cannot change your family history, nor your age or gender. You can, however, stop smoking, and if you're overweight or obese, there are proven ways to take their weight off, ways that can also bolster your heart health. A diet low in bad fats and high in protein, fiber and good fats can lead to less plaque buildup, and thus a strong heart. In the next slide, you'll learn how to take control of your heart health.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science 3 How to Take Control of Your Heart Health To take control of your heart health, choose healthy foods (no saturated or trans fats, limit salt and sugar) and drinks, keep a healthy weight, get regular physical activity and don't smoke. You'll also want to check your cholesterol, manage any diabetes and work with your heart health team. Controlling your blood pressure is also key. "Blood pressure measures the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. If your blood pressure stays high for a long time, you may suffer from high blood pressure (also called hypertension)," says the CDC. "High blood pressure increases your risk for heart attack or stroke more than any other risk factor." Ask your doctor what your blood pressure numbers are, and what needs to be done to get them in line. In our final slide, see what the signs of heart disease are. 4 Signs of Heart Disease When it comes to heart health, time is of the essence. Start healthy habits now and you can add years to your life. It's also a game of minutes. If you feel any warning signs of heart disease, like the following, contact a medical professional immediately:Fluttering in your chestRacing or slow heartbeatChest pain or discomfortShortness of breathLightheadedness or dizzinessThose are all signs your heart could be failing. If you experience any, contact a doctor. And to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • Black man harassed after getting coworker fired for racist remarks, NC lawsuit says

    He said he “did not feel safe at work and feared for his life” after an altercation with another employee.

  • Liz Cheney expected to be removed from Republican leadership role as party unites behind Trump

    Liz Cheney is expected to be ousted from her senior position in the Republican leadership on Wednesday in a signal that the party is uniting aggressively behind Donald Trump. Ms Cheney, 54, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has become a lightning rod for Republican division as she repeatedly criticised the former president. She was one of only a handful of Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach Mr Trump in January, and believes the party is at a "turning point". Last week, she called for Republicans to reject Mr Trump's "crusade to reverse the legal outcome of the election." Ms Cheney serves as chair of the House Republican Conference, making her the third most important party figure in the House of Representatives. She is expected to be voted out and replaced by Elise Stefanik, 36, a congresswoman who has been enthusiastically endorsed by Mr Trump.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • The coronavirus variant first found in India is a global health threat, the World Health Organization says

    Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO, said the agency planned to release more information in a report Tuesday.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Colonial pipeline: 17 states declare emergency over hack as energy secretary tells people not to ‘hoard’ fuel

    ‘There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says

  • Owner of tiger on the loose in Houston is accused of murder

    Police still looking for big cat spotted in videos after owner was arrested

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • A US Coast Guard ship fired 30 warning shots from a machine gun during an 'unsafe' encounter with Iranian fast-attack boats

    The US Coast Guard cutter Maui fired two rounds of warning shots with a .50-caliber machine gun to drive the gunboats away.

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter