Police: Dunmore woman sexually assaulted mentally disabled man

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·2 min read

Nov. 3—A Dunmore woman sexually assaulted a mentally disabled resident of a Wyoming County group home after bringing him to her residence following an amusement park outing, borough police said.

Jennifer Doyle, 39, 221 Williams St., Apt. 1, was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after her arraignment Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge John Pesota on indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and other charges.

Borough police accused Doyle, a former caretaker for the man at a Eihab Human Services-operated home in Falls Twp., of having unlawful contact with the victim at her home July 29.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The investigation began Aug. 2 after an Eihab official notified police that the victim, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, disclosed the assault upon his return to the group home, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Michael Lydon.

The official explained that Doyle took the victim on a day trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg on July 29 but later contacted Eihab to say her vehicle broke down on the way back and the resident would spend the night at her Dunmore home, the complaint said.

In an interview with Lydon on Aug. 18, the victim described his trip to the amusement park and returning to Doyle's residence, where she said he would be sleeping on the couch.

The man said Doyle led him to a bedroom, removed his clothing and assaulted him while also unclothed, the complaint said. The victim said Doyle kissed him on the cheek afterward and told him to lie in bed with her.

He told Lydon that Doyle later put his clothing back on and took him to the couch, where he slept.

Lydon said in the complaint that Doyle was scheduled to meet him at police headquarters for an interview on Aug. 31, but she did not show.

The interview was rescheduled for Sept. 13, but Lydon said he received a call Sept. 6 from an attorney, who said he most likely would not allow Doyle to be interviewed for the investigation, the complaint said.

In addition to indecent assault, Doyle is charged with abuse of a care-dependent person, false imprisonment and interfering with the custody of a committed person.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled 9 a.m. Nov. 30.

