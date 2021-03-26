Police: Duo face charges after drugs found in city home

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 26—A man and a woman face charges after Hazleton police say they found a large amount of drugs while responding to a March 22 domestic incident in their apartment.

Christhyan Melendez Santiago, 23, faces felonies of two counts strangulation, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and one conspiracy count. He also faces misdemeanors for multiple counts of simple assault, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.

His bail was set at $150,000 March 23 by Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, Pittston.

Kristy Thach, 28, faces felonies for four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and one felony conspiracy count.

Her bail was set at 10% of $50,000 March 23 by Kokura Kravitz.

According to arrest papers:

Patrol officers were called to a domestic dispute at 218 W. Magnolia St., second floor apartment, around 7 p.m. after someone heard an argument unfolding inside. Thach answered the door when police announced themselves and said everything was fine. She said she was arguing with her boyfriend, Melendez Santiago, but he already left.

To ensure he was in fact gone, officers looked inside the apartment finding drugs and paraphernalia as they walked through. Those officers contacted a city narcotics detective who obtained a search warrant, which was executed around 10 p.m.

Narcotics and patrol officers seized the following: about 3 pounds (1,400 grams) of marijuana, about 4 ounces (114 grams) of synthetic marijuana, 32 packages of THC edibles, 49 THC vape cartridges and $6,253. They also seized a scale, about 10 empty 1-pound plastic bags, numerous empty small plastic bags, five metal trays, a roll of THC prescription labels and other paraphernalia.

The amount of drugs "are well in excess of those possessed by drug users," police wrote in arrest papers. Users will typically possess smaller amounts, such as 2 to 7 grams.

Police also found a Luzerne County order to vacate/dismiss a protection from abuse order in the names of Thach and Melendez.

Officers found bruises and scratch marks on Thach, who eventually told them Melendez Santiago choked her and put a pillow over her face until she couldn't breathe. She begged him to get off her but he grabbed her face, squeezing it and leaving marks before grabbing her hands so hard that she thought they would break. She was evaluated by Lehigh Valley EMS.

Contact the writer:

achristman@standardspeaker

.com; 570-501-3584

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    European Union (EU) leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday to step up production of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and improve the rollout of inoculations across member states, European Council President Charles Michel said. The EU is at the start of a third wave of COVID-19 infections but vaccinations are progressing steadily and the bloc is on course to have 70% of adults inoculated in the second quarter, the European Commission's president Ursula von Leyen said on Thursday. AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it makes good on its contracts with the European Union, von der Leyen said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

    Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

  • New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

    For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips found on grocery shelves in much of the eastern U.S. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, where reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring has been ideal for crop storage. “Our good, fresh, cool air is getting less all the time, it seems like,” he said on a recent morning as a front-end loader scooped up piles of plump, light-brown potatoes that would be packed into a tractor trailer for shipment to chip factories.

  • Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

    A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to talk to journalists.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

    As Myanmar's junta used violence again Thursday to try to suppress protests against the military's takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy, “which is a vital financial lifeline for the military junta.” “These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma’s military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people,” the announcement from Washington said.

  • Chinese social-media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott effort against Nike is unfolding in China after the brand said it was concerned about labor practices in the Xinjiang region.

  • Out of 800,000 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota, only 89 tested positive for COVID-19

    State health officials said that's "an incredibly small number of cases." Even vaccinated people who get COVID-19 have protection from severe illness.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Tornado warning - live: At least five dead as 50 million people across southeast brace for 135mph wind

    Follow the latest updates

  • Georgia police arrest Black lawmaker for knocking as Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting restrictions

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law a new law to restrict voting access in the state, shortly after the Republican-led legislature passed it along party lines. Georgia voted for President Biden in November, then elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a January runoff election. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," Kemp said. The Atlantic's Adam Serwer had an alternate explanation. Republicans lost presidential and senatorial elections in Georgia so they changed the rules to make it harder for black people to vote. It's no more complicated than that. The law doesn't make it harder to cheat; it is a form of cheating, a word that understates the malice of it. https://t.co/cnRWpp6czI — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) March 25, 2021 The new law makes it harder to request and drop off absentee ballots, changes early voting hours, replaces the elected secretary of state as head of the state election board with an appointee of the legislature, and gives that board the power to remove and replace county election officials. "That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta," The Associated Press reports. The law also "bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people in line to vote." "As always, the burden of these changes falls most heavily on voters of color — those the Voting Rights Act was designed to protect,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. As Kemp was signing the law behind closed doors, state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested by Capitol police for knocking. Cannon, a Black woman who represents Atlanta, was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She faces 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted, AP reports. “Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021 Cannon "was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest," George State Police spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door." Tamara Stevens, an activist who was with Cannon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cannon was not being disruptive or disrespectful. "She knew he was signing a bill that would affect all Georgians — why would he hide behind closed doors?" Stevens said. "This isn't a monarchy." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Boulder shooting victims: Everything we know about 10 people killed in Colorado attack

    Tributes have been flooding in since the massacre

  • Biden is giving Kamala Harris the thorniest issue to oversee as VP: immigration

    President Biden believes, "'The person that I trust most, the person I turn to when there's a hard issue is Kamala Harris,'" a WH official said.

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Misbah defends selection of Sharjeel Khan for T20s in Africa

    Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq defended the selection of Sharjeel Khan for next month’s Twenty20 internationals against South Africa and Zimbabwe despite questions about the lefthanded opening batsman's fitness. While recalling Khan, chief selector Mohammad Wasim had said that Khan hadn't regained full fitness but was still selected because of his power hitting in the first six overs of Twenty20 game.

  • The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

    The plan, drawn up in 1963, would have carved the canal through the Negev desert but did not take into account "political feasibility."

  • Suez Canal blockage reportedly costing $400 million an hour, could last 'weeks'

    A massive container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal — and the situation could possibly take "weeks" to resolve. On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given, a cargo ship that's about a quarter mile long, became stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking shipping traffic. By Thursday, it had yet to be successfully moved, and according to Axios, "about 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through." Bloomberg also reports that a "rough estimate" based on information from Lloyd's List indicates that "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is reportedly worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day. The ship could potentially be there for a while longer, too. The Financial Times quotes the chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, as saying, "The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take. It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." At the very least, it sounds like the blockage might last a few more days, as Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak." Ultimately, economist John Glen told the Financial Times that "if goods have to be rerouted via Africa due to the blockage this could add as much as 10 days to delivery times for UK businesses," and "if this does happen it will inevitably lead to shortages of goods and inflationary price rises for consumers.” And The New York Times writes that the shipping and supply industry is waiting to find out if this all will "amount to a couple of days' minor inconvenience, or something worse." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Georgia bans giving water to voters in line under sweeping restrictions

    Georgia on Thursday enacted broad voting restrictions championed by Republicans that activists said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate. As soon as Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the law, voting rights activists vowed to challenge it. The provisions add a new ID requirement for absentee ballots and limit ballot drop boxes.