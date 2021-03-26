Police: Duo face charges after drugs found in city home

Mar. 26—A man and a woman face charges after Hazleton police say they found a large amount of drugs while responding to a March 22 domestic incident in their apartment.

Christhyan Melendez Santiago, 23, faces felonies of two counts strangulation, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and one conspiracy count. He also faces misdemeanors for multiple counts of simple assault, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.

His bail was set at $150,000 March 23 by Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, Pittston.

Kristy Thach, 28, faces felonies for four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and one felony conspiracy count.

Her bail was set at 10% of $50,000 March 23 by Kokura Kravitz.

According to arrest papers:

Patrol officers were called to a domestic dispute at 218 W. Magnolia St., second floor apartment, around 7 p.m. after someone heard an argument unfolding inside. Thach answered the door when police announced themselves and said everything was fine. She said she was arguing with her boyfriend, Melendez Santiago, but he already left.

To ensure he was in fact gone, officers looked inside the apartment finding drugs and paraphernalia as they walked through. Those officers contacted a city narcotics detective who obtained a search warrant, which was executed around 10 p.m.

Narcotics and patrol officers seized the following: about 3 pounds (1,400 grams) of marijuana, about 4 ounces (114 grams) of synthetic marijuana, 32 packages of THC edibles, 49 THC vape cartridges and $6,253. They also seized a scale, about 10 empty 1-pound plastic bags, numerous empty small plastic bags, five metal trays, a roll of THC prescription labels and other paraphernalia.

The amount of drugs "are well in excess of those possessed by drug users," police wrote in arrest papers. Users will typically possess smaller amounts, such as 2 to 7 grams.

Police also found a Luzerne County order to vacate/dismiss a protection from abuse order in the names of Thach and Melendez.

Officers found bruises and scratch marks on Thach, who eventually told them Melendez Santiago choked her and put a pillow over her face until she couldn't breathe. She begged him to get off her but he grabbed her face, squeezing it and leaving marks before grabbing her hands so hard that she thought they would break. She was evaluated by Lehigh Valley EMS.

