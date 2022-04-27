Police: Duo tried taking catalytic converter in Mayo parking lot

Apr. 27—EAU CLAIRE — Two men attempted to cut and steal a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, police say.

Joseph W. Duss, 38, 1654 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls, and Gordon D. Lashley, 38, 1612 11th St., Eau Claire, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and attempted removal of a major part of a vehicle as a party to a crime.

Both men are free on $1,000 signature bonds, which prohibit them from having contact with each other or possessing catalytic converters.

Duss and Lashley return to court June 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Monday in response to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress.

Officers arrived and searched for the suspects. A witness told an officer he had seen a man, later identified as Lashley, kneeling next to a vehicle in the parking lot and then lay underneath it.

The witness said a second man, later identified as Duss, was circling the parking lot and appeared to be acting as a lookout.

The witness said both men had dark clothing and face masks.

The witness said that as he was about to call the police, Duss suddenly fled the area while Lashley was still under the vehicle. The witness saw a security guard approaching the vehicle and the guard likely may have observed the two men.

The officer inspected the vehicle in question and observed fresh cut marks three-fourths of the way through the exhaust on either side of the pipe leading to the catalytic converter.

An officer located Duss, who had an active warrant for his arrest from the state Department of Corrections.

Another officer found Lashley hiding in a dumpster. Inside Lashley's backpack police found a saw and battery.

Lashley said he was under the car cutting off the catalytic converter. He asked if Duss was also going to be charged in this case.

Story continues

Lashley said he was going to steal the catalytic converter because he has no money and heard he could get a couple hundred dollars for a few minutes work.

Lashley said he has done this before and that he would give the converters to a different person to sell.

Lashley and Duss are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Lashley was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in June 2019 in Dunn County. Duss was convicted of felony counts of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine in March 2019 and July 2018, respectively, in Eau Claire County.