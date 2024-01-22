Police: Dustin Pruitt, 34, shot and killed Saturday in north Springfield

A 34-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed in north Springfield on Saturday night.

Springfield police said Dustin Pruitt died at a local hospital after being shot just before 9 p.m. at the 900 block of North Rogers Avenue. Police and first responders found Pruitt inside a home with a gunshot wound.

The person who shot Pruitt has been questioned by detectives, according to police, but has not been arrested.

No other details have been released by police amid the investigation.

This is Springfield's first homicide of 2024.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police: Dustin Pruitt, 34, fatally shot Saturday in Springfield