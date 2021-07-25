Police: Early Sunday traffic stop in Saratoga Springs leads to drunk driver, gun; Schenectady man arrested

Jul. 25—SARATOGA SPRINGS — An early Sunday traffic stop in Saratoga Springs led to a drunk driver and a gun, police said.

Shamiek A.H. Shorter, 25, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, police said.

The stop happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Caroline Street as officers stopped the car for vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Police then soon arrested the driver, Shorter, for DWI. During the stop and arrest process, police then discovered Shorter had a loaded .380 Kahr semi-automatic pistol that he illegally possessed, police said.

Shorter was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

The early Sunday weapons arrest followed another one Friday evening. In the Friday case, police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle on LaFayette Street near Henry Street and soon discovered a .38 caliber revolver, arresting an Albany man on a felony weapons count, police said.

