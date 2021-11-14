Police: Early Sunday traffic stop in Rotterdam leads to Schenectady drunk driver, two guns, two arrests

Nov. 14—ROTTERDAM — An early Sunday traffic stop in Rotterdam led to the discovery of a drunk driver, a gun and led to the arrest of two Schenectady men, police said

The stop happened just before 1 a.m. when a sergeant spotted a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

The driver stopped and inside were a driver, identified as Larry D. Peterkin, 45, and passenger, Josetta N. Copeland, 25, both of Schenectady, police said.

The sergeant approached the vehicle and quickly noticed a gun inside. Further investigation uncovered another handgun and drugs, police said.

Both handguns were loaded and within reach of the occupants, police said.

One of the two handguns was reported stolen out of Warren County and the other handgun had its serial number removed.

Both occupants were arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

Peterkin was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of criminal possession of stolen property, defacing a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. Peterkin was also charged with driving while intoxicated and various traffic violations, police said.

Copland was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, defacing a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe