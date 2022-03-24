Police: East Hartford cop arrested after brandishing loaded gun at bar

Mar. 24—East Hartford Police Officer Jose Santiago was arrested March 12 after he brandished his loaded service firearm while drunk at the Red Rock Tavern in Hartford, following a verbal argument with a bar patron, police say.

Santiago was charged with carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and second-degree breach of peace.

East Hartford Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said today that Santiago was placed on administrative duty while an Internal Affairs investigation is conducted.

EAST HARTFORD COP ARRESTED

WHEN: March 12, 2022

WHERE: Red Rock Tavern, 369 Capitol Ave., Hartford

WHAT: Illegal carry of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol; second-degree breach of peace

COURT DATE: April 27, 2022, at Hartford Superior Court

An incident report for the arrest states the following:

A bar patron said that around midnight on March 12, he attempted to start a conversation with Santiago, who was standing against a wall by himself. The patron said Santiago told him not to speak with his hands in his pockets. The patron said he showed that he only had a wallet in his pocket, and Santiago repeated that he should not speak to him with his hands in his pockets.

The patron told police that he then walked away and Santiago made a comment towards him that began a brief verbal argument between the two. The patron said he then left the bar.

Security camera footage reviewed by police showed Santiago appearing to drink multiple alcoholic beverages and having a brief interaction with the patron.

Police say the video showed that after the patron walked out of the bar, Santiago pulled what appeared to be a black handgun from his waist and placed it on the bar counter. Santiago then stood with the firearm in the open for a short time before placing it back in his waist area.

Police say the video then showed Santiago following the patron outside the bar as staff tried to separate them. Santiago followed the patron to the exterior patio while bar staff kept him away, and the patron then called 911.

Police say an officer that arrived at the scene questioned Santiago, who readily identified himself as an East Hartford police officer and told Hartford police he had his department-issued firearm.

Santiago voluntarily surrendered his firearm to police, who confirmed that it was property of the East Hartford Police Department.

In the arrest report, police state that the firearm matched witnesses' descriptions and was loaded with a round in the chamber. Further, Santiago was found in possession of three magazines of ammunition and a folding knife. The report also states that Santiago's behavior was consistent with a person who was intoxicated.

Court records indicate that Santiago was released from custody without bond, and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 27.

