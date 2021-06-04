Police: East Hartford fatal shooting followed argument

Jun. 4—EAST HARTFORD — A local man was fatally shot April 24 after arguing with the Hartford man charged in his death, police said.

Two witnesses said William Gonzalez, 35, was last seen arguing in the parking lot of 47 Burnside Ave. with Angel Martinez, the brother of Ashley Quintana, 32, who had a child with Gonzalez, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday following Gonzalez's arraignment.

The warrant, prepared by Detective Frank Napolitano, does not specify the nature of the argument.

One witness told police she heard Martinez tell Gonzalez he would shoot him, according to the warrant.

Martinez, 35, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and remains held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond at the pretrial detention center at Hartford Correctional Center.

Police also arrested Quintana, who is charged with second-degree hindering prosecution. Quintana posted a $50,000 bond Wednesday and was released from custody, according to police Lt. Joshua Litwin.

The warrant gives the following details:

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 24, East Hartford police responded to a report of shots fired outside in the area of a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead streets, rear of 47 Burnside Ave.

When police arrived, they found an adult male, identified as Gonzalez, with two gunshot wounds, police said. Officers administered CPR to Gonzalez until Fire Department paramedics arrived and continued medical treatment. Gonzalez was then rushed to a local hospital where he died, police said.

A witness in the Burnside Avenue area reported to the police that he saw an Audi quickly leave the parking lot after hearing arguing and gunshots, according to the warrant.

Camera footage from a neighboring home showed a dark-colored Audi speeding away from the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the warrant. Police then learned that Martinez's younger brother has a dark gray Audi registered to him, according to Napolitano.

Quintana told police that she had argued with Gonzalez on April 23 and ended all communication with him at 11:02 p.m. that night, according to the warrant. She said she spent the entire evening at Martinez's house in Manchester, the warrant says.

Warrants were then issued for Martinez's and Quintana's cellphones, and analysis showed Gonzalez tried to call her several times throughout the night between April 23 and April 24, the warrant says.

There was one call from Gonzalez to Quintana for 38 seconds at 6:10 a.m. on April 24, according to Napolitano.

There were also two cellphone conversations between Gonzalez and Martinez, one six-minute conversation at 5:46 a.m. on April 24 and another 15-minute call at 5:53 a.m. that same morning, the warrant says.

GPS from cell tower locations place Martinez's cellphone in East Hartford directly in the area of the crime scene from 6:08 a.m. to approximately 7:14 a.m., the warrant says. The 911 call reporting the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m., the warrant continues.

Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Justin Blain said in Manchester Superior Court Thursday that based on the arrest warrant that this is a "strong case for the state in the shooting death of an individual where there was a known relationship and prior felony convictions that would prevent him from acquiring a firearm."

However, defense attorney Walter Hussey said that while the charges were serious, there were no eyewitnesses or any video evidence of that he shot Gonzalez.

Hussey argued further during Martinez's arraignment that his bond should be reduced to $500,000.

However, Judge Peter McShane said the bond should remain set at $1.2 million after reviewing Martinez's record of at least 10 prior convictions for reckless driving, operating under the influence, sale of narcotics, and violation of probation.

The judge transferred the case to Hartford Superior Court where Martinez is scheduled to appear on June 15.

