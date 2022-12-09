Police: East Hartford man arrested in truck theft

Dec. 9—MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say they arrested an East Hartford man Thursday on charges of vehicle theft after a short foot chase into the neighboring town.

The man, Andre Jorden, 26, was arrested after multiple calls to police about a white pickup truck with a flat tire, Lt. Ryan Shea said.

The first caller believed the truck to be involved with the theft of his trailer and the second reported the truck racing through Downey Drive in Manchester, Shea said.

The vehicle eventually lost a tire and stopped, after which a witness reported Jorden fleeing on foot towards East Hartford, possibly carrying a firearm.

Manchester and East Hartford police officers found Jorden hiding in a shed on Arbutus Street in East Hartford and he was taken into custody without incident. It was determined by witness accounts that a firearm was never seen, Shea said.

Police determined that the white Ford F-150 truck being driven by Jorden was stolen out of Middletown.

Jorden was charged with larceny of motor vehicle, first degree criminal trover, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Jorden was also served with three warrants for arrest on probation violation. He was held in lieu of $170,000 bond and was expected to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

