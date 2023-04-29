Police: East Hartford man charged in Glastonbury robbery

Apr. 29—GLASTONBURY — A man has been charged with the gunpoint robbery of another man who was accompanied by his girlfriend and a 2-month-old baby while trying to sell an iPhone to the suspect in the parking lot of the local McDonald's restaurant on Jan. 25, police say.

Derrick D. Shelton Jr., 29, of 45 Deborah Drive in East Hartford is facing felony charges of first-degree robbery, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree threatening and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree larceny and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He is being held on $750,000 bond in the Glastonbury case and two New Britain robberies with which he had been charged previously, online records show.

One of the New Britain robberies, on Jan, 21, also involved the gunpoint theft of an iPhone, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Agent Brian Barao.

Police say the Glastonbury victim communicated with Sheldon through Facebook Marketplace to arrange the sale of the phone. The robbery took place when they met for the sale in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 2910 Main St., police say.

Police say Sheldon fled in a vehicle after stealing the phone at gunpoint.

In a complex investigation conducted in cooperation with police in New Britain and other towns, Shelton emerged as a suspect. The victim of the Glastonbury robbery and his girlfriend subsequently both picked Shelton from "double blind" photo line-ups, saying they were 100% sure he matched the robber, Barao reported in his affidavit.

Glastonbury police arrested Sheldon on Tuesday at Manchester Superior Court. He was already in custody in the New Britain cases at that time. Sheldon was arrested in one of the New Britain robberies on Feb. 2 and has been in jail, held in lieu of high bond, since that day, records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.