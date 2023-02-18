Police: East Hartford man was drunk, driving 100 mph+ before fatal crash

Feb. 17—EAST HARTFORD — State police said Friday that they have arrested a local man based on evidence that he had been driving as fast as 100 mph while drunk before he was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in town last March.

Ricardo Figueroa, 24, of East Hartford is charged with second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, ordinary second-degree manslaughter, second degree assault with a motor vehicle, first degree reckless endangerment, drunken driving, and third degree assault, police say.

In the accident, reported at 1:53 a.m. on March 13, a Hyundai Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle that police believe Figueroa was driving rear ended a Toyota Corolla on Interstate 84 westbound near the exit to the Founders Bridge, a witness told state police.

Killed in the crash was the driver of the Corolla, Alanys Roche-Suarez, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Hartford Hospital.

Her rear-seat passenger, Kali Miranda, now 27, of Springfield was taken to the same hospital with injuries that were suspected to be serious. The front-seat passenger, Johannaeliz Gonzalez, now 25, of Holyoke, Massachusetts was also taken to the Hartford Hospital, but with injuries believed to be minor.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found Figueroa outside the SUV, which had rolled over onto its roof and was in the left travel lane. Troopers say he told them he had been a passenger in the vehicle, which he said was driven by a woman whose name he didn't know. He said the woman had left the scene and that he didn't know what had happened, according to police.

Police say Figueroa had a large cut to his face, which was bleeding, and that blood consistent with that cut was found inside the SUV.

Troopers say they detected signs of possible impairment and administered standardized field sobriety tests, which indicated that Figueroa might be intoxicated.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford for treatment.

Police later got a search warrant for the hospital's records of Figueroa's treatment, which they say indicated that he was under the influence of alcohol after the collision.

They say they got another search warrant for the interior of the SUV and found evidence identifying Figueroa as the driver, although they didn't disclose in their statement Friday what that evidence was.

Yet another search warrant authorized the state police accident reconstruction unit to inspect the SUV's event data recorder, or black box. That's where they say they got the information that Figueroa had been driving over 100 mph before the accident.

Police say Figueroa turned himself in Thursday afternoon at state police Troop H in Hartford and was released on a $125,000 bond. He is to be arraigned March 6 in Manchester Superior Court.