Police: East Hartford man had illegal gun, sold pot in Glastonbury park

Apr. 27—GLASTONBURY — An East Hartford man was arrested Friday evening in Riverfront Park trying to sell marijuana while in possession of an illegal gun, police say.

Quazion Tyquell Washington, 25, of 37 Garden St. in East Hartford is charged with four felonies: possessing marijuana with the intent to sell it, illegal alteration of a firearm identification mark, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was released on $200,000 bond for arraignment May 13 in Manchester Superior Court.

Police said the arrest, at 7:37 p.m. Friday, stemmed from an investigation that began with a report of suspicious activity.

