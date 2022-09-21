Police: East Hartford man threatened to kill 2 women before stabbing

Sep. 21—MANCHESTER — The man accused of stabbing a woman in a fast food restaurant parking lot had lived with the victim and her mother, but was evicted by the woman's mother a few days earlier when he became violent, according to a police report.

Before he left, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, threatened to kill both women, the report says.

Colon-Ortiz is accused of stabbing the woman as she sat in a car in the parking lot of the Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen on Spencer Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The woman's mother was present in the car, in the driver's seat, when Colon-Ortiz walked up, she told police.

The police report supporting his arrest provides the following details:

She explained how she was waiting in the car as her daughter went inside the restaurant.

When Colon-Ortiz approached, she told him he should go away.

Colon-Ortiz leaned inside the vehicle through the window and said, "I'm thinking I'm going to kill her today," according to the mother.

When her daughter came back to the car Colon-Ortiz let her get inside, but then began calling her names. The mother again told Colon-Ortiz to leave them alone.

Colon-Ortiz said he was going to kill her daughter first. Then he leaned into the car, and the next thing she knew, he was stabbing her daughter.

She told police she attempted to protect her daughter and tried to flee, but she reversed into an SUV that was driving through the parking lot at the same time.

Colon-Ortiz opened the passenger door of the car and punched the woman three times before walking away.

Manchester police have arrested Colon-Ortiz before. In 2020, he was arrested after police said he stole a car from a local gas station that had a 3-year-old boy asleep inside.

Colon-Ortiz drove the vehicle onto Interstate 384, then into Hartford, where he stopped at the bottom of Founders Bridge and tried to flee on foot. He was captured.

For that incident, Colon-Ortiz was convicted in January of carrying a dangerous weapon, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree larceny.

In this most recent incident, however, he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.