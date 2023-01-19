Police: East Liberty armed robbery suspect arrested

Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of an East Liberty business.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made an arrest in the January 9, 2023 armed robbery of Mike's Tobacco & Lottery in East Liberty.



Dean Tyler, 23, was charged with Robbery, Carrying a Firearm without a License, & Theft by Unlawful Taking.



Tyler was transported to the ACJ. pic.twitter.com/bwHjjYdSvd — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 19, 2023

Dean Tyler, 23, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly robbing Mike’s Tobacco & Lottery in the 6100 block of Penn Avenue on Jan. 9.

He was charged with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and theft by unlawful taking.

No additional details were immediately available.

