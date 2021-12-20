Police: East Price Hill man arrested in connection with double shooting on Glenway Avenue

Cincinnati police have arrested a man following a double shooting that killed a woman and left a man hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

Jwan McCloud, 20, of East Price Hill, was charged on Monday in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Lacey Florence, police said in a press release.

Cincinnati officers were called the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said Florence was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle and died later Sunday. The male victim is expected to survive, according to police.

McCloud allegedly shot Florence during an argument, police said in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Court records do not indicate when McCloud is expected to appear in court. He's currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: East Price Hill man arrested in double shooting on Glenway Avenue