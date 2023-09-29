Police: Eastern Kentucky man wanted on charges of murder, fetal homicide

Kentucky State Police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of killing a woman in Letcher County Thursday.

Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb, 39, is wanted for warrants of murder and first-degree fetal homicide, according to KSP. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Vanessa Halcomb in Letcher County Thursday.

KSP said Lawrence Halcomb is approximately 5-feet-9-inches and weighs roughly 185 pounds. He has dark colored hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information of Lawrence Halcomb’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact KSP at 606-435-6069 or by calling 911.

The shooting happened on Flint Fields Branch Road in the Linefork community, according to KSP. Vanessa Halcomb was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

KSP trooper Matt Gayheart confirmed Vanessa Halcomb was pregnant in her third trimester at the time she was killed. Gayheart said Lawrence and Vanessa Halcomb were friends.

Investigators conducted a search for Lawrence Halcomb using a KSP aircraft but didn’t find him, according to KSP.