Police: Easton woman with weapon found dead after being shot at by officer

EASTON — A 56-year-old Easton woman who was armed with a weapon was found dead in her home after a police officer fired a single shot at her, Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a written statement Sunday night.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself, Boone said.

Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a 56-year-old woman "who was in possession of a weapon," Boone said.

Police evacuated the other residents of the house for their safety, Boone said.

"After requesting assistance from the Metro-Lec regional response team and setting up a perimeter, the female approached the front entryway of the home still in possession of a weapon. An Easton Officer, fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman," the statement said.

After negotiators made several attempts to speak to the woman by phone, members of the regional response team entered the home and located the woman deceased, the statement said.

Per Easton Police Department policy, the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Boone said.

The incident is under investigation by the Bristol County district attorney’s office. State Police assigned to the office will lead the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Easton woman dies after being shot at by police officer on Spooner St.