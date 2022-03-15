Police say Ebensburg man pulls gun on couple in bed

Mar. 15—EBENSBURG — An Ebensburg man was jailed on Monday, accused of breaking into a home on Bronco Road and pointing a gun at two people during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Ebensburg police charged Trenton Allen Sekerak, 21, of the 700 block of Rowena Drive, with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit trespass, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, Sekerak and a woman broke into a house in the 100 block of Bronco Road on Jan. 10. Police said Sekerak and the woman entered a bedroom and Sekerak allegedly pointed a handgun at a man and woman who were in bed.

Sekerak said he told the man he was sorry and thought the matter was over, the complaint said.

Sekera was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.