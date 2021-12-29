Police: EC Academy resident assaults two staff members

Dec. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire Academy resident who attempted to run away from the facility physically assaulted two staff members on Christmas Eve, police say.

Rayahna R. Runningshield, 17, 550 N. Dewey St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Runningshield is free on a $1,500 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the Eau Claire Academy or the two staff members. She also cannot engage in any acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Runningshield returns to court Feb. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded Saturday to a report of two runaways from the Eau Claire Academy. The females were found at Madison and Forest streets. One of them was identified as Runningshield.

Runningshield initially resisted officers' attempts to detain her.

An Eau Claire Academy staff member told a police officer she works on the floor where Runningshield resides.

The staff member said she followed Runningshield and the other girl after they left the facility.

At the bottom of the Madison Street hill, the staff member was assaulted by Runningshield and the other girl.

The woman was pulled down by the hair by Runningshield and was struck in the back of the head.

Runningshield was taken back to the Academy by police and placed in a seclusion room.

A second staff member was standing near the door when Runningshield unexpectedly lunged at her and grabbed her hair.

Runningshield pulled the woman's hair and head down and started kneeing her in the face and head.

It took at least five minutes for other staff members to get Runningshield off of the woman.

The woman's lip was cut and swelling. The woman said the cut was from her tooth being pushed through her lip.

The woman went to an Eau Claire hospital for stitches.

Runningshield admitted to a police officer that she beat up a staff member because the staff member had "slammed her hand in a door."

If convicted of the felony charge, Runningshield could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.