Police: EC business owner sold drugs from his store, made threats with gun

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sold narcotics from his clothing business on Water Street and threatened two people with a gun inside the property, police say.

Duane L. Perkins, 42, 5840 Albright Court, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with seven felony drug possession and delivery charges.

He also faces two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place and uttering a forgery.

Perkins faces misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $250,000 cash bail was set for Perkins, which requires him to surrender his passport and not leave Eau Claire County. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Perkins will return to court Tuesday, May 3, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beginning in November, police received information that Perkins was involved in large-scale drug trafficking in the Eau Claire area.

Through investigation and follow-up information from various sources, police learned Perkins was selling narcotics out of his business, Drip Kickz, 411 Water St. Sources said Perkins was selling fentanyl out of the store for about a year.

At least one source said Perkins carried a gun.

An informant said in the summer of 2021, Perkins made the informant undress in a back room of the business to prove that the informant was not wearing a wire. While undressing, Perkins pointed a handgun at the informant's head.

The informant also saw store surveillance video of a January incident where a man arrived at Drip Kickz and was unhappy about the quality of the fentanyl he received from Perkins.

The man began causing a scene inside the store and knocked merchandise onto the floor. Perkins then produced a handgun and pointed it at the man.

Police arranged four controlled buys of fentanyl from Perkins with at least one confidential informant. Those buys occurred on Feb. 18 and 24, and March 8 and 14.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at Drip Kickz. A pistol and six bullets were located under the cash register. Ecstasy, Xanax and marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Additional drugs were found inside the business, and a large number of counterfeit $100 bills under the cash register.

Perkins was arrested and interviewed.

Perkins initially said he only sold small amounts of marijuana. He eventually admitted to helping people find fentanyl and other drugs.

Perkins said he uses fentanyl once or twice a month and only sells fentanyl to support his drug habit. He said he picked up several grams of heroin at a time from a source in the Twin Cities.

Perkins attempted to downplay his drug-trafficking activities during his interview with police.

Perkins admitted to the gun incident with the unhappy fentanyl customer.

Perkins was convicted of a felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in April 2003 in Milwaukee County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Perkins could be sentenced to up to 78 years in prison.