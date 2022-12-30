Police: EC couple assault each other during argument

Dec. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire couple physically assaulted each other during an argument the day after Christmas, police say.

The woman lost consciousness during the assault, police said.

Jesus Solis Sanchez, 30, and Iris Y. Barrientos, 31, both of 2527 Sessions St., were charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of battery, respectively.

They were also each charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $500 signature bond was set for Solis Sanchez, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from engaging in violent or abusive contact or acts or threats of violence toward anyone. He returns to court Feb. 9.

Barrientos is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded to the couple's residence on Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Barrientos said she and Solis Sanchez have lived together for about three years and have one child.

The subject of infidelity came up while the couple was talking and drinking alcohol on Monday.

Solis Sanchez then became agitated and began talking louder to Barrientos. After he called her derogatory names in Spanish, Barrientos admitted to punching Solis Sanchez in the face with a closed fist.

Solis Sanchez then struck Barrientos twice in the back of the head. Barrientos said the blows caused her pain and she became light headed. She said she ended up fainting as a result of being struck in the head. After she regained consciousness, she noticed that Solis Sanchez had left the residence.

Solis Sanchez told the officer that Barrientos punched him in the face during the argument and that his eye became swollen. He denied hitting Barrientos.

If convicted of the felony charge, Solis Sanchez could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.