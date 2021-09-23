Police: EC couple expose their two kids to meth

Sep. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire couple exposed both of their children to methamphetamine, police say.

Jenna R. Lokrantz, 32, 1348 St. Thomas Drive, and Cory J. Stoner, 27, 1318 St. Thomas Drive, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child.

Lokrantz and Stoner are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Thursday, Sept. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Lokrantz and Stoner are the parents of two children, ages 2 and 6 months.

Eau Claire police and a social worker visited Lokrantz at her residence on July 30 after receiving a complaint that she was again using drugs.

Lokrantz admitted that she relapsed on heroin three weeks earlier. She said this was about the same time she quit going to the methadone clinic.

Lokrantz agreed to submit a urine sample and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. She said she was surprised by the test results because she only uses heroin.

Lokrantz said she used heroin a couple of times per week but never at her house because she doesn't want drugs around her children.

Lokrantz said that sometimes she and Stoner do drugs together.

Stoner told police he has been using heroin and methamphetamine. He said he never uses drugs at Lokrantz's residence.

Stoner admitted it was possible that he has slept with the children, shared blankets and pillows, and played with them or held them after using drugs.

A hair follicle test was taken from the couple's oldest child. It was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Lokrantz then admitted that she had used methamphetamine prior to July 30.

Lokrantz and Stoner are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders, Lokrantz was convicted of a felony count of possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver in October 2017 in Eau Claire County. Stoner was convicted of a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs in June 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of both charges, Lokrantz and Stoner could each be sentenced to up to three years in prison.