Police: EC couple exposes young child to meth

Feb. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire couple exposed their 3-year-old child to methamphetamine, police say.

Ivan D. Beck, 40, and Michelle L. Bowman, 39, both of 2814 Blakeley Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

Beck and Bowman are each free on $1,000 signature bonds, which require them to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Beck and Bowman return to court March 31.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker and Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy went to the couple's residence Nov. 29 on a report that their 3-year-old son was present during a domestic incident.

The social worker learned that Bowman admitted to relapsing on methamphetamine on Nov. 18 and that Beck was allegedly using the drug for the past few weeks.

Bowman allegedly reported that Beck was suffering from a medical condition that made him very lethargic, and she felt Beck was using methamphetamine to get more energy.

Bowman told the deputy that she, Beck and a friend smoked methamphetamine in their basement on Nov. 18. She said the child was upstairs in his room while they were smoking the drug and that she "only used it the one time." She said she had been clean for more than a year prior to that.

Beck admitted to the same incident with the friend. He said the friend brought the meth pipe, and added that he and Bowman do not have any methamphetamine or related paraphernalia in the residence.

Authorities took hair follicle samples from Bowman, Beck and their child on Nov. 29.

Bowman and Beck both tested positive for the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 8, Bowman told authorities that she and Beck actually smoked methamphetamine four or five times with their friend in the basement of their residence. The first day they used was Nov. 5. Bowman said the child was always upstairs.

If convicted, Bowman and Beck could each be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.