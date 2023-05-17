Police: EC man assaults and injures ex-girlfriend

May 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted and injured his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Dilan A. Leavy, 31, 423 W. Grand Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.

Leavy is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence.

Leavy returns to court June 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a city residence at 11 a.m. May 7 for an assault case.

The caller said there were two police officers at her residence two nights earlier for her ex-boyfriend, who was trying to break in.

Since then, her ex-boyfriend came back and assaulted her, causing significant injuries to her face. The woman said her ex-boyfriend is Leavy.

The woman told police Leavy came and knocked on her door at 9 p.m. on May 6. The woman said they were going to talk about things, so she allowed him into the residence.

The woman said they began to talk about their relationship. The conversation was going nowhere so she asked Leavy to leave.

Leavy refused to leave and things got more amped up.

The woman said she didn't really remember what happened as she blacked out. She thought Leavy either punched her in the face or pushed her when she was trying to leave. She said the large cut on her nose came from Leavy punching her or when she fell after she was punched or pushed.

When she came to, the woman said Leavy took her to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the injury to her nose.

The woman said she required stitches and was told she may have to have surgery. The woman said she told the nurses and doctors at the hospital that she had fallen because she was concerned Leavy would retaliate.

Leavy then brought her back to her residence and spent the night.

The next day at 7 a.m., the woman contacted a friend that came over to get Leavy to leave. The woman then gathered her things and went to her friend's house.

Officers later spoke to Leavy, who denied hitting the woman.

If convicted, Leavy could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.