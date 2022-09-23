Police: EC man assaults newspaper delivery person

Sep. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man assaulted another man while the other man was delivering newspapers with his mother, police say.

Richard P. Duss, 39, 1214 Pershing St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Duss is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Oct. 5.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the 600 block of North Dewey Street at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 to meet with a woman who said an unknown male had assaulted her son while they were delivering newspapers.

The woman said the male left in a dark-colored car after she struck his car with a club in retaliation.

While dispatchers received the woman's call, they also took a call from the suspect male, identified as Duss, who said a woman had struck his vehicle with a baseball bat.

An officer arrived and recognized the woman's van as a newspaper delivery van. The officer has personally observed this van on several occasions driving throughout the city delivering newspapers to residences.

The woman's son was inside the van, clutching the side of his face with his hand. The son said he was in pain after being punched in the face.

The woman said she and her son regularly deliver papers in the area of Dewey Street.

A week or two earlier, they were confronted by a man on a motorized scooter in the 500 block of Erin Street, who asked in an accusatory tone if they had attempted to break into his friend's truck.

The woman said she and her son were used to people confronting them with inquiries because of the odd hour they delivered papers, but she was particularly perturbed by this male as he was exceptionally rude and confrontational.

On the Sept. 1 occasion, Duss pulled up alongside them and accused them of going through cars again.

While the woman's son was crossing the road on foot to deliver a paper, Duss punched him in the face.

The woman said she armed herself with a wooden club, approached Duss' vehicle and struck the hood of Duss' vehicle several times while screaming at him to leave them alone. The woman said she was going to call the police.

Duss then drove away in a rush.

Officers spoke to Duss, who said nothing physical happened. He said he confronted the woman and her son because they were driving through the neighborhood and going through cars. Duss said he saw the woman's son trying to open one of his friend's vehicles a couple of weeks earlier.

If convicted of the felony charge, Duss could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.