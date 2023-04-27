Police: EC man assaults woman, jumps on her car to prevent her from leaving

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted a woman and then jumped on her car to prevent her from leaving, police say.

Christopher S. Bong, 27, 1109 Boulevard Place, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Bong, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.

Bong returns to court June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told an Eau Claire police officer she went to Bong's residence Saturday to do a property exchange. She entered the residence and woke Bong up to help her move his things out of her car.

Bong then smoked a cigarette and was taking too long. The woman said she became frustrated and began to leave the residence because she did not have the time to stick around and wait for him.

As the woman began to walk out the door, Bong grabbed her hair to keep her from leaving. The woman was able to get free and ran out the door toward her car.

Bong followed the woman and punched the right side of her head as she got to the bottom of the second set of stairs.

The woman said she immediately felt blood pouring from the side of her face. She hurried to her vehicle, got inside and locked all the doors.

Bong then jumped on the hood of her vehicle in an attempt to keep her from leaving. This was corroborated by footprints on the hood of the vehicle. She eventually was able to drive away.

The woman went to an Eau Claire hospital to get stitches for a deep laceration to the right side of her face, near her eye.

Bong told police the woman came to his residence to exchange property. He claimed she lost her balance and fell to the ground. He said she hit her head on concrete, which caused the cut.

Police noticed Bong was holding his right hand at odd angles. He kept his little finger extended stiffly. Police believed this corroborated the woman's statement that he punched her.

At the time of this incident, Bong was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Dunn County. As a condition of the bond, Bong was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charge, Bong could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.