Police: EC man attempted to attack people with a hammer

Sep. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to attack people with a hammer along the bike trail near Carson Park, police said.

Pedro J. Gomez Martinez, 36, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Gomez Martinez, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims. He also cannot engage in violent or abusive contact or acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Gomez Martinez returns to court Oct. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were advised on Sunday that a man had tried to attack someone with a hammer along the bike trail by Carson Park and the Roadside Diner.

Officers traveling to the scene were told the man, wearing a red shirt, was actively trying to attack people with a hammer.

Officers arrived and surrounded the man, who was lying on the grass. They were able to handcuff the man and stand him up.

The man was speaking gibberish and saying things the officers could not understand.

At one point, the man tried kicking an officer and began resisting. The man was then taken to the ground. His legs were stabilized so he could not kick.

An ID in the man's wallet confirmed he is Gomez Martinez.

The woman who initially called police said her husband was almost struck with a hammer by Gomez Martinez. The woman said they were biking on the bike trail when all of a sudden Gomez Martinez ran from the woods and swung his hammer at her husband. The hammer barely missed his head.

After he swung the hammer, the woman said Gomez Martinez ran into the grassy area by the Roadside Diner. After he laid down, the woman stopped to call the police.

Two other men then came out of the woods and told the woman that Gomez Martinez also tried to throw the hammer at them while they were fishing.

The husband confirmed to police his wife's version of events.

At the time of this incident, Gomez Martinez was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Gomez Martinez from engaging in violent or abusive contact with anyone.

If convicted of the felony charge, Gomez Martinez could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.