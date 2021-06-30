Police: EC man attempted to blow up father's camper

Jun. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to blow up his father's camper after the pair had an argument involving borrowed money, authorities say.

Alexander L. Rose, 18, 3008 Eldorado Blvd., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of attempted arson of property other than a building and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Rose, which prohibits him from having contact with Jayhawk Transport and possessing weapons and explosives.

Rose returns to court Tuesday, July 6, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to Jayhawk Transport, 2620 Davey St., on May 27 because an explosive device was located near a camper on the property two weeks earlier. The owner of the business said Rose attempted to blow up his father's camper, which was parked on the property.

The device used Tannerite and acetone to try to create an explosion, the owner said.

Rose's father works for Jayhawk Transport as a mechanic. He occasionally works late hours and will stay in his camper, which is parked in the company's lot. He recognized his son's car while watching video surveillance of the incident.

Rose's father said his son owes him $400. They had recently argued over the money. Rose's father said he ended up receiving a text message from his son, admitting to planting the explosive device to try to kill his father and his father's dog.

The Tannerite was sitting on the top step of the camper while the acetone was about two feet away from the steps.

Rose's father didn't want to pursue criminal charges in connection with the incident. But the owner of the business wanted to pursue charges because the camper was on his business' property. Had the camper blown up or caught fire, the owner said, there could have been significant damage to his trucks, buildings and to his clients' cars that were inside the building.

Rose is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in January 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the new felony charge, Rose could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.