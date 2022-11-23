Police: EC man beat girlfriend, gave her concussion and broken nose

Nov. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man beat his girlfriend, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion, police say.

Antoine L. Wheeler, 33, 1212 Folsom St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of intimidation of a victim, strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Wheeler, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Wheeler returns to court Dec. 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer responded to a domestic incident that occurred Friday night at the Evenox Motel in Altoona. The woman was being treated Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The officer met with the woman. She said Wheeler is her boyfriend and that they were living at the Evenox Motel.

The woman said they were drinking and playing cards when an argument started. She said Wheeler punched her twice in the face with a closed fist. He hit her on the right side of her face near her jawline, and also on the left side of her face.

After being punched, the woman said Wheeler choked her from behind with his arm wrapped around her neck. She said she had difficulty breathing. She said she believed Wheeler was going to kill her.

When she was able to get away, the woman said she went to the motel office to call the police.

Wheeler pushed her while she was leaving and told her he would kill her if she called the police.

The officer noticed that the woman's face was extremely swollen. Her right eye was bruised and swollen shut. She was in a neck brace. The woman later told the officer she was informed by hospital staff that she had a concussion and broken nose.

Wheeler told the officer he and the woman were arguing over something stupid that night. He said he did not hit the woman. He claimed she fell outside.

The officer reviewed video footage from the motel. It showed that the woman did fall, but she did not hit her face.

If convicted of the felony charges, Wheeler could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.