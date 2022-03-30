Police: EC man beats acquaintance, breaks his foot

Mar. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man beat and broke the foot of a male acquaintance during an argument, police say.

Benjamin B. Beyer, 34, 208 W. Madison St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim and substantial battery, and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

Beyer is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the acquaintance.

Beyer returns to court May 11.

According to the criminal complaint:

The man called police Jan. 31 after he said he was assaulted by Beyer.

The man said he met Beyer two years ago through Facebook and they were friends. Beyer let him stay at his residence for the past two days after he left his previous residence.

The man said he and Beyer got into an argument after the man refused Beyer's sexual advancements. The man said, at the time, that Beyer had been taking an excessive amount of prescription medications and drinking vodka.

The man said Beyer struck him in the head, punched him in the face and put him in a choke hold.

After the man hit Beyer with a bucket, Beyer again put the man in a choke hold and hit his head into a radiator.

The man said he tried to leave several times during the altercation, but Beyer each time would grab him and throw him down.

At one point, the man said, Beyer pushed him down on the floor and used his leg to stomp on his foot and back.

Beyer said he was eventually able to get away from Beyer and leave the apartment. Beyer told him if he reported this incident to police, Beyer would kill him and one of his family members.

The man said his left foot had been broken during the incident and he was now out of work.

The man said he was scared during the incident and decided to pursue criminal charges because he did not want this to happen to anyone else.

If convicted of the three felony charges, Beyer could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.