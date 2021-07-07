Police: EC man beats elderly man after entering wrong residence

Jul. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A man beat and injured an elderly man after breaking into his Eau Claire apartment, police said.

Kade W. McKinley told police and a friend he believed he was entering his girlfriend's residence, which was actually in another nearby building.

Kade W. McKinley, 24, 2713 Thomas Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and substantial battery, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for McKinley, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim or the victim's building. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

McKinley returns to court Aug. 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to an apartment in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive just before 2 a.m. Monday on a report of a man who kicked in the front door and was assaulting the elderly male resident.

The front door was open when the officer arrived. He found McKinley yelling at and standing with clenched fists over an elderly man who was lying unresponsive on the floor.

McKinley, who was taken into custody without incident, had blood covering his hands and knuckles.

McKinley was possessing marijuana.

McKinley believed he was in his girlfriend's apartment, which was nearby. The officer believed McKinley was under the influence of a controlled substance because he was sweating profusely, continuously moving and his pupils were dilated.

The elderly man told police he was sleeping when he was awakened by banging on his door.

When he got close to the door, McKinley kicked the door in and began to assault him.

The elderly man said he attempted to fight back but he was eventually knocked to the floor.

The elderly man said McKinley proceeded to kick him in the head and left arm several times.

The left side of the elderly man's face was severely swollen and he had blood coming from his mouth and left ear. He said he felt like his left arm was broken.

Story continues

Witnesses in an apartment across the hall said they called police when McKinley was yelling and pounding on the elderly man's door. The witnesses said they didn't open their door because they feared for their safety.

A man told police he had been out drinking with McKinley and other friends. McKinley was intoxicated and wanted to go to his girlfriend's house.

The man got an Uber to drive McKinley to his girlfriend's house.

The man said he then got a call from McKinley, who was yelling about beating someone up and needed the man to come over.

The man called 911 because he believed McKinley thought someone had broken into his girlfriend's house and was now in an altercation with that person.

If convicted of the felony charges, McKinley could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.