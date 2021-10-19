Police: EC man broke woman's wrist during altercation

Oct. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man broke a woman's wrist during an altercation concerning a knife, police say.

Travis F. Farmer, 42, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A warrant was issued for Farmer's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman came to the Eau Claire Police Department to report an altercation that occurred between she and Farmer Feb. 21 at their residence in the 2100 block of Edgewood Drive.

The woman said the altercation began over her 16-year-old son possessing a large knife. She said her son could not have the knife and got control of it.

In order to get the knife, Farmer grabbed the woman's left arm and bent her wrist over, which caused her extreme pain.

This caused the woman to drop the knife. Farmer then grabbed the knife and left the room.

The woman said she laid on the floor for a while because of the extreme pain in her wrist.

The woman overheard Farmer talking to his brother, who said the two of them should leave the house because the woman was not moving. The men then left.

The woman said she subsequently locked all of the doors, closed the garage and changed the codes on the doors so that Famer could not get back into the residence.

The woman said she went to the hospital the following day because her wrist was still hurting badly. She was told she had a broken wrist.

According to the paperwork provided by the hospital, the woman's injury was described as "nondisplaced fracture distal radius left wrist."

The injury required the woman to have a cast put on her left forearm and wrist. She said the injury was caused by Farmer bending her wrist back the previous night.

If convicted of the felony charge, Famer could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.