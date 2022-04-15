Police: EC man choked woman in front of police officer

Apr. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted a woman and, once a police officer arrived, proceeded to choke her, authorities say.

Joshua E. Krings, 39, 3237 Midway St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, aggravated battery and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

A $3,000 signature bond was set for Krings, which prohibits him from leaving Eau Claire, having contact with the woman, possessing weapons, drinking alcohol, entering taverns or making acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Krings returns to court June 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to a north side residence Tuesday because a female caller said she needed help.

One officer arrived to find Krings using his body and arm to press and hold the woman against an exterior side door to the residence. The officer announced her presence and identified herself as a police officer.

But Krings continued to grip the woman near her collarbone with his left hand. The officer attempted to separate Krings from the woman with commands but he didn't listen to them.

The officer noticed a strong smell of intoxicants coming from Krings.

When the officer tried to physically intervene, Krings moved his grip to the woman's neck and started to choke her. The officer was eventually able to stop Krings from choking the woman.

The officer was then pushed up against the house and a railing by Krings. A second officer then arrived and the two officers were able to put handcuffs on Krings and place him in a squad car.

The woman said a taxi had dropped Krings off after a night of drinking at a tavern. The altercation began, she said, when she would not allow him access to the house.

The woman's neck began to swell and she said her right hand and wrist were in a great deal of pain.

Krings was free on bond for two pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of bond in both those cases required Krings to maintain absolute sobriety.

If convicted of the felony charges, Krings could be sentenced to up to 19 years in prison.