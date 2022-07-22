Police: EC man drove over ex-girlfriend's leg

Jul. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man drove over his ex-girlfriend's leg at a town of Seymour boat landing, police say.

The woman's leg and foot were injured in the incident, police said.

Ari S. Beck, 27, 1245 1/2 Dewey St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $20,000 cash bail was set for Beck, which prohibits him from having contact with her or their children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Beck must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Beck returns to court Aug. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Seymour Boat Landing for the Eau Claire River at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers received reports that Beck ran over the foot and leg of his ex-girlfriend.

A deputy was allowed to speak with the woman at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The woman's right big toe was injured and she had large amounts of swelling around her foot. The woman had road rash on most areas of her body. The inside of her left knee had a three-inch laceration. Her nose had several small cuts and a large amount of dried blood. Her nose was broken and she received several stitches on her left knee.

The woman said she and Beck lived together for four years and they have two children in common.

The woman said she is not allowed to supervise the children alone. Beck left the residence Monday night to go to a tavern. She said Beck keeps leaving the house at night.

When she discovered Beck was at the boat landing, the woman said she went to the boat landing with the children.

The woman said she found Beck and another woman in a vehicle parked at the boat landing. She tried opening the car door and Beck drove off.

The woman said her hand got stuck and she was dragged by the car for a short period of time. The vehicle ran over her right leg and foot.

Story continues

The woman said Beck didn't say anything as he left the boat landing.

The other woman told a deputy she didn't believe the woman was hit by Beck's vehicle as they were leaving the boat landing.

The other woman said she then got text messages from the woman, saying she got run over.

When the other woman told Beck about the text messages, Beck said the woman was just being dramatic.

At the time of this incident, Beck was free on bond for an ongoing felony case in Chippewa County. As a condition of bond, Beck was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges in this most recent case, Beck could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.