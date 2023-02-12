Police: EC man exchanged pot for suggestive photos of 15-year-old girl

Feb. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man gave marijuana to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for suggestive or partially nude photos of her, police say.

Benjamin A. Cronin, 40, 3067 Mercury Ave., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of child enticement and felony counts of causing a child over age 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, marijuana delivery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cronin also faces misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $50,000 signature bond was set for Cronin, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl. He also cannot have unsupervised contact or internet messaging with other children.

Cronin returns to court March 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

The mother of the girl's former boyfriend called police Jan. 12 after the girl told him she had been sending photos of herself to Cronin in exchange for marijuana.

The girl told authorities on Feb. 2 that Cronin had been messaging her for a few months. He would complain to her about not being intimate and asked her to help him out.

The girl said she eventually sent him some photos. She said she always was wearing underwear. She had her bra on in some of the pictures and took it off in other photos.

The girl said Cronin "would like always push for me to do more." She said he would ask if she had any more scandalous or showy pictures. On one occasion, he asked for a photo with full nudity and she declined.

When Cronin asked her what she wanted in exchange for the photos, she said marijuana. She would go to his residence and he would give her marijuana in the basement.

Once during a video chat with the girl, Cronin simulated sexual activity.

On another occasion, Cronin asked the girl to "flash" him and she declined.

Cronin also once suggested he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the girl.

Officers arrested Cronin on Wednesday. Several guns were found in his residence. Officers learned that Cronin was convicted of a felony in 2005 in Chippewa County.

If convicted of all the felony charges, Cronin could be sentenced to up to 39 years in prison.