Police: EC man found with images of child porn

Oct. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found to have downloaded several images of child pornography, police said.

Simon M. Rose, 25, 920 Oxford Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Rose is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with children. He also cannot have access to the internet unless it is for work, school or criminal defense purposes.

Rose returns to court Nov. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning four video files they found containing children in sexual situations.

The files were linked to a Charter Communications account in Eau Claire.

A subpoena was issued to Charter for the account and it was linked to Rose.

When viewing the videos, the detective determined they were all of young girls engaged in various sexual situations.

The detective also found 621 files located in Rose's Dropbox folder. They were found to be primarily videos. These videos appeared to be all pornographic in nature and largely featured females who were juveniles or at least difficult to determine age.

Authorities took Rose into custody on Wednesday and interviewed him at the Eau Claire Police Department.

Rose admitted to having the Gmail account associated with the cyber tip. He also admitted to knowingly possessing several videos in his Dropbox folder that were pornographic with apparent minors.

Rose initially said he deleted the videos after obtaining them. But then he said he knew the videos were still in his Dropbox account.

Rose admitted the girls depicted in the videos were "too young."

Rose made several comments indicating that he "was wrong" for what he had done as he had known the material he had saved included underage girls.

If convicted of all four charges, Rose could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.