Police: EC man goes on spending spree with woman's lost credit card

Feb. 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man went on a one-day spending spree with a credit card a woman inadvertently dropped at a bowling alley, police say.

Andrew L. White, 37, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of identity theft.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for White, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or Oakwood Mall, Walmart, Kwik Trip and Mega Holiday locations.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told Eau Claire police that she must have accidentally dropped her credit card Dec. 29 while at an Eau Claire bowling alley.

A day later, the woman said, she learned that someone tried to use the card two different times at Ross Dress for Less. After contacting her bank, the woman learned the credit card was used for 12 different transactions at Walmart, Scheels, The Buckle, Kwik Trip, Mega Holiday and other locations.

The woman's credit card had been used to purchase items or services valued at $823.

A police officer was able to obtain video of the transactions made with the credit card from two stores. The same male was in both videos.

The officer circulated the man's picture to his law enforcement colleagues and the suspect was identified as White.

On Jan. 10, police received surveillance video from two additional stores, which confirmed that White made transactions there as well with the woman's credit card.

Police discovered that White was in the Eau Claire County Jail for a different matter on Sunday. White declined to speak to an officer concerning the credit card case.

White is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of substantial battery in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the five identity theft charges, White could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.