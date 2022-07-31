Police: EC man held, sexually assaulted woman for six days

Jul. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man held his former girlfriend hostage for nearly six days and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, police say.

The woman is also the mother of his children, police said.

Aaron M. Trumble, 37, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with 20 felony charges: seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of intimidation of a victim, three counts of strangulation and suffocation, two counts of battery, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count each of kidnapping, physical abuse of a child and causing mental harm to a child.

A $500,000 signature bond was set for Trumble, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, and using or possessing weapons.

Trumble returns to court Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 7, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to speak to a woman who was assaulted by Trumble in their Eau Claire residence. Since July 1, the woman said, Trumble had been holding her and her children against their will. The children are ages 2 and 5.

The woman said she had broken up with Trumble about a year ago. After he was kicked out of his residence in March, the woman said she allowed him to stay at her apartment and sleep on the couch because he helped to care for their children.

The woman said she became uncomfortable with Trumble and kicked him out of the residence on June 28.

The woman said Trumble came to her apartment on July 1 and raped her. He held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her if she called police or screamed for help.

The woman said for the next six days Trumble held her hostage and sexually assaulted her every night.

The woman said her throat hurt and felt swollen. She said she was in a lot of pain from Trumble punching the side of her head. The woman said Trumble also pulled her hair, ripping out a chunk of hair.

The officer saw bruises on the woman's neck and collarbone area, consistent with someone grabbing her neck. The woman's left ear was very red and there was a swollen lump above the ear.

The woman said there was a small cut on her foot from when Trumble pulled her by the hair into the house and her foot got caught on the door. There was a small cut on the back of her neck, where she said Trumble held a knife to her neck.

Their 5-year-old daughter had bruising on an arm caused by Trumble grabbing and pulling the child's arm.

The woman was able to flee the residence with her children on July 7 when Trumble left for a period of time. The woman then called a family member, who encouraged her to call the police.

Trumble was found and arrested in Vernon County.

Trumble told authorities he put his hand on the woman but did not rape her. He said they had sex a few times but it was consensual. He said he did not hold a knife to the woman. He said he did not do anything wrong.

Trumble is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in December in Eau Claire County. He was also previously convicted of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County.