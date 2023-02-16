Police: EC man involved in hit-and-run spree with at least three vehicles

Feb. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was involved in a hit-and-run spree that involved at least three vehicles on a city street and in the Eau Claire Walmart parking lot, police say.

Elijah L. Jones, 19, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle and bail jumping.

A $2,500 cash bail was set for Jones, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims and known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Jones returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told police he was driving east on Golf Road near Oakwood Mall on Friday and was behind a black Audi.

As they got to the traffic light at Golf Road and U.S. 53, the man said the Audi drove halfway into the intersection and then backed up in front of his vehicle because of a red light.

When the light turned green, the Audi did not start moving. When the man honked his horn, the Audi backed up and struck the man's vehicle. The man started to get out of his vehicle, but the Audi took off east on Golf Road.

The collision damaged the man's bumper. He was not injured.

The Audi then went to the Walmart parking lot, where a witness said it struck a post near the grocery entrance while making a wide turn between parking lanes.

The witness said the Audi then went the wrong way up a parking aisle, made a sharp turn to get into the angled stalls, and struck a white Dodge Durango that was parked and unoccupied.

The Audi backed up and struck the Durango a second time. The Audi then struck a black Chevy parked directly in front of the Audi.

The Durango had obvious damage to the rear driver's side corner.

Police found Jones, the driver of the Audi, inside Walmart.

Jones appeared to be impaired. His speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were relaxed, droopy and glossy.

Jones admitted to bumping a vehicle on Golf Road but did not admit to striking any vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

Jones admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

At the time of the crash incidents, Jones was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Jones was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges related to the crash incidents, Jones could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.