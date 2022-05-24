Police: EC man kidnapped, physically abused ex-girlfriend

May 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and physically abused her, authorities say.

Eduardo Campechano Pucheta, 26, 1222 Boulevard Place, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of kidnapping and intimidation of a victim, and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Campechano Pucheta was released on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from contacting the woman, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Campechano Pucheta returns to court Tuesday, June 7, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:34 a.m. Sunday that plotted to Boulevard Place.

A dispatcher heard a man and woman speaking in Spanish arguing and crying. No one would respond to the dispatcher. The phone number was associated with a woman.

A police officer went to the residence on Boulevard Place. After knocking on the door and announcing himself as an officer, the officer saw a woman get up from the bed and run to the back door while yelling.

The officer saw that the woman's clothes were partially torn off. The officer saw a man, later identified as Campechano Pucheta, chasing the woman.

Officers intercepted the woman and Campechano Pucheta at the back door. The woman was crying and sobbing. Her shirt was shredded.

Officers took Campechano Pucheta into custody while he was having a heated exchange in Spanish with the woman.

In front of the officers, the woman reached under the mattress and retrieved a phone that was connected with 911.

With the help of a translator, the woman told an officer she had lived with Campechano Pucheta at that address for about seven months. She said he was her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said she had been out with friends and agreed to meet Campechano Pucheta at an Eau Claire drug store.

The woman said Campechano Pucheta seemed very drunk. He forced her into his car and then drove to his house. While on the way to the house, he grabbed and ripped her dress.

Story continues

Campechano Pucheta then forced the woman out of the car and into the house. He slapped her face, punched her numerous times and slammed her head against the wall. One of the woman's fingers was injured when she tried to block his blows.

The woman said he also tried to burn her face with a cigarette.

Campechano Pucheta called the woman names and threatened her when he realized she called 911.

Campechano Pucheta told police he and the woman argued about family issues after she was out with friends. He said he was also mad she was wearing too short of a dress. He denied hitting the woman.

At the time of this incident, Campechano Pucheta was free on bond for an ongoing misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. Conditions of bond prohibited him from having contact with the woman and committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Campechano Pucheta could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.